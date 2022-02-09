Galway Race Committee says decision to seek judicial review on Ring Road “not taken lightly”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Race Committee says a decision to seek a judicial review of the granting of permission for the Galway City Ring Road was “not taken lightly”.

The €600 million route was approved by An Bord Pleanála in early December.

The proposed ring road involves the construction of a significant tunnel underneath lands at Galway Racecourse at Ballybrit, which would lead to the loss of the current stables.

The Galway Race Committee argues An Bord Pleanála has failed to provide appropriate mitigation for the loss of the stables as part of the approval process.

Working with Galway County Council, they had proposed an alternative site for a new replacement stableyard – which they claim is the only viable option.

But speaking to Galway Talks, General Manager Michael Moloney says the conditions of the Ring Road’s approval has left them in a very difficult situation.