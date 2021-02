print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway Euromillions player is waking up half a million euro richer this morning after scooping the prize in last night’s draw.

They were the only winner of the Euromillions plus draw but may not know about it because the national lottery website was down last night due to technical issues.

The Winning ticket was sold yesterday in O’Tooles in Bishop Street in Tuam.

The winning numbers were 07, 27, 30, 31 and 46.