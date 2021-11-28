Galway public’s assistance sought in search for missing Ennis man

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardaí are appealing to the Galway public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 30-year-old Jason Burcombe who has been missing from his home in Ennis, Co Clare since last Tuesday.

Jason is described as approximately 5′ 6″ in height, of medium build, with short fair hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, dark grey tracksuit pants, a grey beanie hat, navy runners and white socks.

His family are concerned for his wellbeing and are seeking assistance from the public in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station 065-6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.