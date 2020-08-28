Galway publicans call for financial support package as pubs to remain closed

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Chairmen of the Galway City and County Vintners Federation Of Ireland branches both fear pubs will not open before Christmas.

Publicans in Galway and across the country are calling on the Government to announce a financial package later today – which the Tanaiste had previously pledged to do.

Three weeks ago Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said he would bring forward additional supports at today’s Cabinet meeting if the closure orders continue.

Pubs are not to reopen on Monday, following a recommendation by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Proposals to give Gardaí the power to shut down a pub on the spot for breaching Covid-19 rules will be considered by Cabinet today.

