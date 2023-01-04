Galway public weigh-in on state of Irish health system

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway public have been weighing in on the current crisis facing the Irish healthcare system.

Some say staff are doing the best they can – others say the system is getting progressively worse with every passing year.

It comes amid unprecedented overcrowding at hospitals nationwide, with experts warning the system is at “breaking point”.

The INMO counted its highest ever number of people waiting on trolleys across the country yesterday.

Rachel Timoney has been asking people in the city what they think.