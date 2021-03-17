Galway public urged to take part in national discussion on recycling

print

The Galway public is being urged to join a national discussion on recycling.

Ahead of Global Recycling Day tomorrow (March 18th), recycling expert Professor Mick Morris is calling for local community groups, families and individuals across the city and county to join the national conversation on changing opinions and behaviours relating to plastic packaging.

As part of his work with the AMBER research centre, Professor Morris has launched a new project to learn about consumer attitudes towards plastics.

AMBER wants to speak to as many community groups in Galway as possible to gain a full understanding of local attitudes and to explore local solutions.

Professor Morris says Ireland has the opportunity to become a global leader in revolutionising plastic production and recycling.

More information about the project is available at Ambercentre.ie