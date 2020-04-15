Galway public urged to stay away from Hare Island

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the Galway public to adhere to Garda advice and not walk out onto Hare Island in the city.

Labour city councillor Neil McNelis has joined calls for the public to avoid the island in the interest of public safety.

Hare Island is a small island off the coast of Ballyloughane beach which is only accessible during extremely low tide.

Galway Gardai, Galway RNLI Lifeboat and the Coast Guard are all appealing to the public not to walk out onto the Island during Covid 19 restrictions.

As a child Councillor McNelis says he witnessed a person drowing as they attempted to make their back from the Hare Island.

He says the option of having a Garda standing there telling the public not to go onto the island would be a total waste of resources….