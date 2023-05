Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inland Fisheries Ireland is urging the public in Galway to report sightings of Pacific pink salmon over the coming months.

It says this non-native species has unexpectedly appeared in unprecedented numbers in rivers nationwide.

IFI adds they potentially pose a competitive threat to the survival of our native species.

Anyone who spots one is being asked to take a photo, record the length and weight, and report it immediately.