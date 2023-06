Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Have you spotted an otter lately?

If so, the National Parks and Wildlife Service wants to know!

It’s launching a new National Otter Survey, that’ll examine over 900 sites nationwide, including rivers, lakes and the coast.

Members of the public are asked to keep their eyes peeled and add their sightings to the national survey.

Further information can be found at BiodiversityIreland.ie.

Dr. Karina Dingerkus says Ireland can be considered a European stronghold for Otters.