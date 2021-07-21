Galway public urged to reduce water usage as supply under pressure

print

Irish Water is appealing to the Galway public to reduce water usage, as the Mid Galway Water Supply Scheme is under pressure.

It says it’s working with Galway City and County Council to maintain supply, but demand is increasing while water source levels are dropping.

Particular areas under the most pressure at present include Monivea, Abbeyknockmoy, Kiltullagh, Carrabane and Gurteen as well as Carna, Kilkieran and Roundstone.

Irish Water says reservoir levels at Farmhill and Glenaveel are decreasing, and many areas are experiencing reduced pressure and water outagegs as a result.

It’s particularly appealing to consumers in the Mid-Galway region to minimise water usage where possible.

Simple but effective measures could include taking shorter showers, turning off the tap while brushing teeth, avoiding the use of power washers, reusing bath or shower water for use in the garden, and the use of rose head watering cans rather than garden hoses.

Irish Water says the current demand across Galway is not sustainable and it’s vital that people make an effort to reduce usage as much as possible.

Further information, including conservation guides, are available at www.water.ie.