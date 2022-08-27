Galway public urged to make submissions on Great Western Lakes public consultation

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Galway public are being urged to make submissions on the long-term managment of the Great Western Lakes.

A public consultation on the managment of 7 lakes, including Lough Corrib and Lough Mask in Galway, got underway earlier this month.

A proposed managment programme outlines plans to protect, conserve and where possible enhance the lakes attributes and native biodiversity.

Inland Fisheries Ireland’s National Fisheries Habitat Development Manager, Declan Cooke, is encouraging people to attend the open evenings in Galway: