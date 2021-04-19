Galway public urged to contact patient advocacy group with complaints about hospital care

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the public in Galway are being urged to contact a newly established patient advocacy group if they have any complaints about the care they received in hospital.

The Patient Advocacy Service provides free, independent and confidential information and support to people making a formal complaint about their care in a HSE funded public acute hospital.

People in the Galway area looking for support can contact the Patient Advocacy Service confidential helpline on 0818 293003 to speak to a trained advocate who will help them to get information on the HSE’s complaints investigation process, called ‘Your Service, Your Say’.

A professionally trained independent advocate will support the person making the complaint, with the aim of highlighting their views and concerns.

The advocate will explain to the person how to write a formal complaint and what to include in it.

They will also help the person prepare for meetings with the HSE about their complaint, and they will help the person explore their options following a response from the HSE to their complaint.

Service Manager for the Patient Advocacy Service, Claire Lehane says the newly established Patient Advocacy Service offers patients the guidance and information they need to make a complaint when they are unhappy with the care they receive.

The Patient Advocacy Service helpline is open Monday to Friday from 10am until 4pm, including lunchtimes.