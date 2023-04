Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway public are being urged to consider all care options over the Easter weekend as UHG is under significant pressure.

In recent days, there’s been upwards of 60 people on trolleys at the city hospital.

The Saolta Hospital Group is advising the public that patients who attend the ED for non-urgent treatment will face very long waiting times.

Breda Crehan Roche of Community Healthcare West has this advice.