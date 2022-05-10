Galway public urged to be vigilant due to upsurge in fraud targeting concert goers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway public is being urged to be vigilant following an upsurge in online fraud targeting local concert goers.

Tuam area councillor Karey McHugh says she received numerous representations regarding a a local gig which was sold out, with false pages set up claiming to have tickets.

Fraudsters operated through community forums.

Garda Superintendent Damien Flanagan says such fraud is now very common as concert season approaches.

He has urged those seeking tickets to by vigilant and only buy from trusted retailers and websites.

Latest figures show 127 fraud offences were recorded in Galway from January to March this year – with ‘card not present’ recorded as the most common.

Councillor Karey McHugh says she’s concerned at how localised fraud is becoming: