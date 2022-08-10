Galway public urged to be safety conscious as crowds expected to flock to waters

Galway Bay fm newsroom – As temperatures are set to soar over the coming days, the Galway public are being urged to not be over confident when swimming in open water.

With temperatures set to hit close to 30 degrees in some parts, crowds are expected to flock to coastal areas, lakes and rivers.

Water Safety Ireland is advising the public to avoid the use of inflatables and always ensure diligent adult supervision.

So far this year, 44 people have drowned in Irish waters.

Roger Sweeny of Water Safety Ireland has been speaking to Galway Talks – he says one big issue is overconfidence.

Meanwhile Galway farmers are being reminded to look after themselves as well as their animals in the high temperatures.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Adam Woods of the Farmer’s Journal, highlights the signs of heatstroke.