Galway public urged to act on symptoms of COVID 19 following notification of clusters in Oranmore to Renmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A GP has called on the Galway public to be aware of the symptoms of COVID 19 in a bid to avoid the spread of further clusters.

It comes as doctors have been alerted to a number of clusters of COVID 19 from Oranmore to Renmore.

The Department of Public Health is investigating the outbreaks which have geographical links with Oranmore village.

Contact tracing is ongoing.

Galway has recorded a spike in cases in recent days with 16 cases recorded at the weekend and a further six last evening.

The total number of cases in the county now stands at 534.

Dr. Brian Higgins of Galway Primary Care told Galway Talks anyone with symptoms needs to get tested to prevent spread…