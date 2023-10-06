Galway public share what they’d like to see in the budget next week

Budget discussions will continue over the weekend, with the Tánaiste today refusing to be drawn on specific measures.

Micheál Martin says a significant portion of Tuesday’s 6.4 billion euro budget has been agreed, with the rest to be settled over the next five days.

Energy credits are expected for households, while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said workers would be one thousand euro better off due to cuts to tax and USC.

And Leah Hogarty and Joshua Byrne have been asking people in Galway what they’d like to see in the budget.