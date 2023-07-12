Galway public share opinions on RTÉ bailout and Ryan Tubridy

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Galway public have been sharing their opinions on a potential bailout of RTÉ, and Ryan Tubridy’s appearance before two Oireachtas Committees.

Public expenditure Minister Pascal Donohue said today a bailout request now seems “likely”.

But he wasn’t drawn on what the Government response would be.

No approach has been made to the government as yet, but Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said any bailout in the past came with strict conditions.

RTE will likely face extremely tough questions tomorrow when it appears before the Oireachtas Media Committee once again.

David Nevin and Leah Hogarty have been speaking to people in Galway about the potential bailout and Ryan Tubridy’s appearance.