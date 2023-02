Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than one in five children have seen something on the internet they wouldn’t want their parents to know about.

That’s according to a survey of 1200 primary school kids, to mark international Safer Internet Day today.

The Children’s Ombudsman is now calling on social media platforms to do more to protect kids online.

David Nevin has been asking people in Galway if they think the internet can be a dangerous place for kids.