Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local lotto syndicate is now €5.5m richer after scooping last night’s Lotto jackpot.

The winner is believed to be a mixed group of retired and current workers at Galway City Council.

The winning numbers for last night’s draw were 9, 10, 17, 32, 33, 39 and the bonus was 47

What would the public do with the money if they won the Lotto – Aisling Bolton-Dowling has been finding out.