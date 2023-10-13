Galway public share how essential eggs are to them on World Egg Day

Share story:

It’s World Egg Day, and people in Galway have been sharing just how essential eggs are in their lives.

Bord Bia has revealed that almost 90 percent of Irish households buy eggs at least once a month.

While new figures from Coyne Research show that almost three-quarters of adults have eggs for lunch, while two-thirds consider them for dinner.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin asked these people in Galway city if they could do without eggs: