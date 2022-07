Galway bay fm newsroom – For the first time in three years, the Galway Film Fleadh returns in-person from tomorrow.

This year promises a packed programme of the very best of Irish and international cinema, with 80 feature films to play over the coming days.

A full programme of events can be found at GalwayFilmfleadh.com.

With the festival getting underway tomorrow, Aisling Bolton-Dowling has been asking people in Galway about their favorite movies.

Photo by Krists Luhaers on Unsplash