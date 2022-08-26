Galway public share experiences of worst jobs ever

GBFM Newsroom – The Galway public have been sharing their worst jobs as a new survey reveals that just 30 percent of people are in their dream job.

The survey carried out by Ireland Thinks on behalf of Allianz Ireland found that when asked what they wanted to be when they grew up, over 10% of Irish adults reported that they wanted to be a teacher.

Following closely behind was pursuing a career in healthcare, with a career as a nurse being chosen by 8.3% of respondents.

In third place, was being a member of An Garda Siochana, with 4.7% of respondents reporting they wanted to work in the police force.

Sarah Slevin and David Nevin have been asking the public about their worst – and dream – jobs.

