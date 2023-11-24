Galway Bay FM

24 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway public say ‘appalling’ Dublin violence should be a ‘wake up call’

People in Galway have been reacting to the violence in the capital yesterday, saying the ‘appalling’ scenes should be a wake up call.

Our reporter Caoimhe Killeen spoke to these people in Galway city today:

34 arrests took place in the Dublin riots last night – 32 will be in court today.

Seven vehicles were set on fire – including three buses, three Garda cars and a Luas tram.

Eight other Garda cars were damaged, as was a fire truck – while 13 buildings in the city centre were damaged.

The condition of a 5-year-old girl who was seriously injured in yesterday’s attack at a school in Dublin on Parnell Square East remains critical.

Her carer, a woman in her 30s is also in a serious condition, while a 6-year-old girl is being treated for head injuries.

A 5-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.

A man in his 50s is also in hospital – who Gardaí say is a person of interest in the case.

