Galway public reminded to take some simple steps to conserve water as some supplies see increased demand

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Irish Water is reminding the public in Galway City and Galway County to be mindful of their water usage as some supplies are experiencing increased demand this weekend as the spell of warm weather continues.

They are appealing to the public in Galway and in particular the City area west of the Corrib, along with Barna, Moycullen and surrounding areas to be mindful of how they use their water at home, as the temperature continues to soar this weekend.

An appeal has gone out to customers to help conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.

Further information on water conservation is available on the website www.water/conserve.