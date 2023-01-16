Galway public react to new report showing growing wealth inequality

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway public have been reacting to a new report which shows growing wealth inequality in Ireland.

Oxfam says the gap between the world’s richest people and the poorest has grown for the first time in 25 years.

In Ireland, the richest 1 per cent have over a quarter of wealth and the bottom own just one-point-one per cent.

Oxfam is calling for global wealth taxes for the super rich.

Aisling Bolton-Dowling and Rachel Timoney have been asking the people of Galway what they think.