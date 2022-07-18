Galway public react to hot weather as records set in Dublin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It looks like a record has been set for the hottest temperature ever recorded in July.

Met Eireann says a temperature of 33C was reported from the weather station at Phoenix Park in Dublin at lunchtime.

It would be the highest temperature recorded in over a century – and very close to the highest ever recorded, 33.3c at Kilkenny Castle in 1887.

But what do people in Galway make of the hot weather – Aisling Bolton Dowling has been finding out.

Aisling also asked people if they thought the media are going overboard in their coverage of the heat.