Galway public outraged as GRA announces that Gardaí from Galway are being drafted in to Dublin

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A short time after the Galway Garda Chief and the Mayor of Galway spoke to Galway Bay fm the Garda Representative Association announced that Gardaí from Galway are being drafted in to police tourist hot spots in Dublin.

There’s outrage among the Galway public at the idea of Gardai needed here being posted to Dublin

This tourist from Killarney was nervous about her trip to Galway and shared her concerns with our reporter Leah Hogarty today in Eyre Square: