Galway Bay FM

12 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway public outraged as GRA announces that Gardaí from Galway are being drafted in to Dublin

Share story:
Galway public outraged as GRA announces that Gardaí from Galway are being drafted in to Dublin

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A short time after the Galway Garda Chief and the Mayor of Galway spoke to Galway Bay fm the Garda Representative Association announced that Gardaí from Galway are being drafted in to police tourist hot spots in Dublin.

There’s outrage among the Galway public at the idea of Gardai needed here being posted to Dublin

This tourist from Killarney was nervous about her trip to Galway and shared her concerns with our reporter Leah Hogarty today in Eyre Square:

Share story:

Mayor fears those involved or innocent bystander could be injured or killed in city feuds

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The Garda Chief has met the Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare to discuss the Garda response to the incidents Mayor Hoare says while a nu...

Cllr Karey McHugh's brother says she'll be schooling him as he gets ready to cover her maternity leave

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Tuam area Independent Councillor Karey McHugh’s brother says she’ll be schooling him as he gets ready to cover ...

Ardrahan's Pat Murphy one of two candidates to contest IFA Deputy President election

Ardrahan’s Pat Murphy is one of two candidates who will contest the IFA Deputy President election Nominations closed at midday, and Alice Doyle from...

Galway Garda Chief assures public calm will be restored to the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Garda Chief Superintendant has given a full and clear assurance to the public that calm will be restored to the ...