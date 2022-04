Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s public hospitals are providing care to over 70 COVID 19 patients today.

UHG is providing care to 60 COVID patients, a 7% increase when compared to last week.

11 Coronavirus patients are being treated at Portiuncula Hospital, a 42% decrease when compared to this day last week.

The volume of patients in the ICUs at both hospitals remains stable, with 1 and UHG and 1 at Portiuncula Hospital.