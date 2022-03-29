Galway public hospitals caring for 90 COVID patients as virus surge causes nationwide disruption

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE says hospitals are seeing a significant level of disruption due to the current COVID surge, with almost 90 Coronavirus patients at Galway’s public hospitals today.

UHG is providing care to 50 COVID 19 patients, with a further 37 patients with the virus being treated at Portiuncula Hospital.

Both hospitals have three virus patients in their ICU.

Over 1,600 people with the virus are currently being treated nationwide – and daily case numbers remain above 10 thousand.

But Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says the true figures are likely higher – with hundreds of thousands of people contracting the virus every week.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry says it's putting a lot of pressure on the healthcare system