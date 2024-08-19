Galway Bay FM

19 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway Public Health Nurse Management to begin Industrial Action

Share story:
Galway Public Health Nurse Management to begin Industrial Action

Galway Public Health Nurse Management is to begin Industrial Action this Friday.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has served notice of the work to rule on HSE West and North West.

The INMO says the action is over the failure of the HSE to implement recommendations to help ease the extreme pressure on staff.

David Miskell, INMO Professional and Regulatory Officer says the pressure Directors of Public Health Nursing are under in Galway is intolerable.

He says the national average for a catchment area is 150,000 people while in Galway that average is heading towards 285,000.

Mr Miskell adds that patient care is falling short and the health and safety of public health nurses in Galway is significantly compromised.

The INMO is calling on the Health Authority to engage with them in providing the necessary resources.

The union says if this doesn’t happen regrettably the industrial action will escalate.

Share story:

Water restrictions lifted in Dunmore

Water restrictions put in place in Dunmore and surrounding areas over the last six days have been lifted. They were necessary to allow levels in the Gortg...

Book by Connemara based priest published in the United States

A book written by a well known Connemara based priest Canon Pádraig Standún has been put on the market by a publishing company in Wyoming in the United ...

Local MEP undertaking community consultations on EU Just Transition Fund

A local MEP is undertaking community consultations on the EU Just Transition Fund. Independent Ireland’s Ciaran Mullooly is taking the measure after...

Fake or Fact - You Decide: Episode 7

Explore seven explores fact-checking – how do media companies fact check information. And how do the public rate their own ability to decipher what&...