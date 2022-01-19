Galway public donated over 45 thousand vaccines to poorest countries over Christmas

Galway Bay FM Newsroom:The Galway public donated over 45 thousand COVID-19 vaccines to the world’s poorest countries over Christmas.

The surge over the festive period brings the total donations from across Galway to UNICEF Ireland’s “Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine” campaign to 130 thousand deliveries.

It asks those who have received a vaccine to make a donation to support the rollout of vaccines to low-income countries, where vaccination rates remain extremely low.

Since March, UNICEF has delivered more than one billion vaccine doses to over 140 countries – with Ireland’s national total for donations now standing at over three million deliveries.