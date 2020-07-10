Galway public asked to take personal responsibility in fight against Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

People in Galway have been asked to take personal responsibility for their actions in the fight against Covid-19.

Director of Public Health Medicine at HSE West, Dr Breda Smyth, has issued an appeal to the public – reminding people that the coronavirus crisis is not over.

It comes as new statistics show the number of people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic increased last week for the first time in over two months.

6 more deaths from Covid-19 and 23 new cases were confirmed last evening – with all confirmed patients being under the age of 45.

Meanwhile, the reproductive rate of the virus has risen to at, or above, 1 – meaning each confirmed case of coronavirus is infecting at least 1 other person in the community.

Dr. Smyth is advising people in Galway to remember the fundamentals of regular handwashing, cough and sneeze etiquette and social distancing.

As we enter the second weekend of July, Dr Smyth says it’s important to limit social interactions.

Director of Public Health Medicine for HSE West, Dr Smyth, is also urging the Galway public to download the HSE Covid tracker app.