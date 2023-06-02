Galway public asked to consider all options before attending ED over bank holiday weekend

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Galway public are being asked to consider all care options before presenting to emergency departments this bank holiday weekend.

The Saolta Hospital Group says combined with the good weather, this weekend will likely bring additional pressure.

Serious accidents, incidents and injuries can’t always be avoided – and that’s what Emergency Departments are for.

But Saolta is reminding people ahead of the bank holiday weekend, that a trip to the ED isn’t the best solution for all medical treatments.

It’s advising that patients who attend ED for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times.

The public are asked to consider all local care options – including pharmacies, GP out of hours services, or the minor injuries unit in Roscommon.

We’re also being urged to be ‘Sun Smart’ this weekend as the good weather is set to continue.

That means staying hydrated, keeping cool, and remembering the sunscreen before spending time outdoors – as well as keeping an eye on the vulnerable, including babies and the elderly.