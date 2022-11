GBFM Newsroom – It’s been revealed today that special tubs of Celebrations will be sold in the UK without the Bounty bars.

It’s after a survey revealed that 39 percent of people said Bounty was their least favorite option.

The new coconut-free tubs will not be sold in Ireland – but what do Irish people think?

Joseph Murray and Rachel Timoney have been asking people in Galway about Bounty – and their least favourite Celebrations.