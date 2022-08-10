Galway provides backdrop for ITV series with one million viewers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway and the Wild Atlantic Way are providing the backdrop for an ITV show with an audience of over a million.

British show, The Car Series, was filmed entirely along the Wild Atlantic Way and was support by Tourism Ireland.

Two episodes from the new season of the popular TV series aired last evening on ITV4, with 6 more episodes on the way.

The series sees eight classic cars being put through their paces on driving routes along the Wild Atlantic Way.

While presenters Vicki Butler Henderson and Alex Riley also visit Connemara Airport, Ballynahinch Castle and Galway city.