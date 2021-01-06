Galway property prices unchanged in last quarter of 2020

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has found that property prices in Galway remained steady in the last quarter of 2020.

The study published by the property website MyHome.ie in association with Davy has found that property prices in Galway were unchanged over the last two quarters.

The report for quarter four of 2020 shows the median asking price for a property in the Galway remained unchanged at €250,000.

Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house fell by €5,000 over the quarter to €235,000 – this is an increase of €10,000 compared with this time last year however.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Galway rose by €3,000 over the quarter to €288,000 – an increase of €42,000 on last year’s figure.

According to MyHome.ie, the number of properties for sale in Galway on its website fell by 7% in the last quarter of 2020 and was down 15% compared with this time last year.

In the city, the number of properties for sale fell by 6% over the quarter and by 13% compared to the same period in 2018.