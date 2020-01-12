Galway property prices to rise by up to 5% during 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s expected that house prices across Galway could rise by up to 5 percent this year.

That’s according to the latest Sunday Times National Property Price Guide for 2020.

It predicts that second-hand properties in Galway City will rise by 2 percent during the year – while new homes will see an increase of 4 percent.

Meanwhile, in the county, the average price of a home could be set to increase by up to 5 percent over the next 12 months.

Nationally, property prices are likely to rise by around 3.8 percent on average – twice the rate of growth forecast for Dublin.

The most affordable homes are in Leitrim, Longford and Sligo where 3-bed semis can be snapped up for as little as 90,000 euro.

Joint Editor of the National Property Price Guide, Linda Daly says there is value for first time buyers outside cities like Dublin.

