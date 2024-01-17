Galway Bay FM

17 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway projects celebrated in new booklet marking 25 years of Heritage Officer work

Share story:
Galway projects celebrated in new booklet marking 25 years of Heritage Officer work

The Heritage council has launched a special booklet to mark 25 years of Heritage Officer work.

“Opening the door to Ireland’s heritage” features stories from heritage officers in every county.

One of the Galway projects featured is the annual Féile na gCloch which celebrates the stonework tradition of Inis Oírr.

Marie Mannion, Heritage Officer with Galway County Council, says the tradition of dry-stone walling is going from strength to strength off the back of heritage officer work.

Marie Mannion is hopeful the booklet will bring more attention to the art of dry-stone walling

She also explains how the public can access the booklet.

Share story:

LEO Galway now supporting 259 small businesses across the city and county

LEO Galway is now supporting 259 small businesses across the city and county Local Enterprise Office Galway clients created 117 new jobs in 2023 The net j...

University of Galway Student's Union launches Raise and Give Week

Students at the University of Galway are doing their bit to raise funds for Galway Rape Crisis Centre and Cancer Care West. They are launching their Raise...

Settlement of 220 thousand euro for Tuam boy left with battery in his throat for 9 days

A settlement of 220 thousand euro has been reached for a Tuam boy left with battery in his throat for 9 days. The HSE and a GP have apologised to the moth...

Tuam Councillor Karey McHugh-Farag reverses decision to step away from politics

Councillor Karey McHugh-Farag has reversed her decision to step away from politics She has announced that she will be standing in Tuam in the upcoming loc...