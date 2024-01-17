Galway projects celebrated in new booklet marking 25 years of Heritage Officer work

The Heritage council has launched a special booklet to mark 25 years of Heritage Officer work.

“Opening the door to Ireland’s heritage” features stories from heritage officers in every county.

One of the Galway projects featured is the annual Féile na gCloch which celebrates the stonework tradition of Inis Oírr.

Marie Mannion, Heritage Officer with Galway County Council, says the tradition of dry-stone walling is going from strength to strength off the back of heritage officer work.

Marie Mannion is hopeful the booklet will bring more attention to the art of dry-stone walling

She also explains how the public can access the booklet.