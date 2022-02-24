Galway project aims to assist with pathway to employment

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway project aims to support people who are unemployed due to physical, sensory or mental health difficulties to secure jobs.

Inclusive Pathways to Employment is an initiative from Galway City Partnership working in collaboration with Galway Chamber.

As part of this project, job seekers will receive assistance with job search techniques, advocacy, and preparation for job interviews.

Programme employers will benefit from a supported work environment, grants and disability awareness training.