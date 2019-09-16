Galway programme to protect children suspected of suffering sexual abuse is a first for Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A pilot programme focused on the protection of children suspected of suffering sexual abuse has been launched in the city this afternoon.

The Barnahus, Onehouse Galway project is a multi-agency centre for children or adolescents, where they can be interviewed and medically examined.

The centre is designed to minimise the potential for re-traumatisation of young people from repeated interviews by multiple agencies in different locations.

The initiative brings together An Garda Siochana, the HSE and child and family agency, Tusla.

The new Galway project has been launched by Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Dr. Katherine Zappone and Minister of Justice Charlie Flanagan at the ILAS Centre at NUIG.

Dr Joanne Nelson is a paediatrician and the Clinical Director of the child and adolescent sexual assault treatment centre in Galway.

More at 2 as she says the centre is a first for Ireland….