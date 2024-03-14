Galway Bay FM

14 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway Professor, who worked with Cillian Murphy, gets international award for children’s rights work

Share story:
Galway Professor, who worked with Cillian Murphy, gets international award for children’s rights work

A University of Galway professor will be honoured with an international award for his life-long achievements in children’s rights.

UNESCO Chair in Child and Family Studies Professor Pat Dolan will receive the Maria Grzegorzewska University Medal.

Professor Dolan has worked with Oscar-winning actor, Cillian Murphy, and in 2022, the pair co-edited IONBHÁ: The Empathy Book For Ireland.

Professor Dolan has also pioneered youth research and has also worked to promote a fresh outlook on the importance of empathy in education.

Share story:

East Galway Councillors angry at Aircoach decision to cease services to Dublin

Ballinasloe Councillors have reacted with anger and disappointment to the announcement that Aircoach is to cease operation of its Galway to Dublin service...

Grá Chocolates to represent Galway at National Enterprise Awards

Kilchreest-based chocolatier Gráinne Mullins will represent Gaway at the National Enterprise Awards in May. That’s after the local founder of Grá ...

Boost for CLG An Spidéal as major sponsorship extended

One of Ireland’s leading security company’s is extending its sponsorship of a local Gaeltacht GAA Club. Mainguard Plus has confirmed it will c...

Derec Reynolds wins St Jarlath's Pat McDonagh Business Award

St Jarlath’s Tuam past pupil Derec Reynolds has won the school’s Pat McDonagh Business Award, sponsored by the N17 Plaza. Derec, who did his L...