Galway Professor, who worked with Cillian Murphy, gets international award for children’s rights work

A University of Galway professor will be honoured with an international award for his life-long achievements in children’s rights.

UNESCO Chair in Child and Family Studies Professor Pat Dolan will receive the Maria Grzegorzewska University Medal.

Professor Dolan has worked with Oscar-winning actor, Cillian Murphy, and in 2022, the pair co-edited IONBHÁ: The Empathy Book For Ireland.

Professor Dolan has also pioneered youth research and has also worked to promote a fresh outlook on the importance of empathy in education.