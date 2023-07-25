Galway producers win at Euro-Toques Irish Food Awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The prestigious and long-running Euro-Toques Irish Food Awards have recognised two Galway producers at a ceremony at Dunbrody Country House Hotel

The event is a unique opportunity for chefs to acknowledge the work of small artisan producers.

The Leahy family from Sliabh Aughty Honey were winners in the Land category for their raw honeys produced in the mountains outside of Loughrea

Kelly Mussels were winners in the Water category for their Blue Rope Mussels caught off the coast of Galway and for their contribution to regenerative aquaculture in Ireland.