Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Pro-Choice is to hold a demonstration this evening outside the Salthill Omniplex to oppose the screening of the film ‘Unplanned’.

The group objects to the depiction of abortion in the American made film and the portrayal of women

The new drama film is based on the memoir Unplanned, written by Abby Johnson

The demonstration will get underway at 5.30 this evening