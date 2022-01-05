Galway principals agree weeks ahead will be “challenging” as schools set to return

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway principals are in agreement that the weeks ahead will be “challenging” to say the least as children are set to return to school tomorrow as planned.

It follows a meeting between teaching unions and the Department of Education.

The ASTI has expressed concern that some schools could be missing up to 50 percent of their stuff due to COVID-related absences.

Cathal Moore, Principal of Presentation College Athenry, says it’s be difficult to predict how things will go.

Claire Hynes is Principal of Scoil Ide in Salthill – she says there isn’t a one size fits all approach to reopening.