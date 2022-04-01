Galway principal urges vigilance against scam targeting school students

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway principal is urging vigilance against a new scam seeking to blackmail school students into handing over money.

Scammers contact young students through Whatsapp or social media platforms, alleging to have inappropriate photos of the target.

They may present doctored photographs, which have been lifted from social media, and threaten to release the photos to everyone they know unless money is paid.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Principal of Holy Rosary College Mountbellew, Tom Crehan, says it’s a sinister scam and parents and students should be vigilant.