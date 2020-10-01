Galway Principal criticises Department of Education over coding error in calculated grades

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Principal has criticised the Department of Education for its error in the calculated grades system.

It was revealed yesterday that two errors in the grading algorithm resulted in approximately 6,500 students receiving the wrong results.

Principal of Coláiste Bhaile Chláir Alan Mongey says a number of students may well have missed out on preferred third level courses due to the technical fault.

He argues that the Department should have taken more detailed steps to make sure the algorithm was working properly in the run-up to the publication of Leaving Cert results.

It comes as the Education Minister Norma Foley has said it will be a number of days until the students who’ve been impacted by the errors are informed.

Claregalway Principal Alan Mongey told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that the situation has placed further pressure on the 2020 leaving cert class and their families…..