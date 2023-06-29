Galway primary school students awarded at environmental art competitions

Galway Bay Fm newsroom – Students from primary schools across Galway have been praised for their environmental artwork at the Council Chamber.

Over 760 students took part in Galway County Council’s Anti-Litter Poster Competition and the Blug Flag Beach Art Competition.

Students from Scoil Chroi Naofa, Creagh, Glinsk, St. Vincent’s, Cahergal and Claddaghduff National Schools were recognised at the ceremony.

The competitions are aimed at increasing students’ awareness of the environment in a creative way.