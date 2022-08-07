Galway Pride Week kicks off tomorrow with flag raising

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – This year’s Galway Pride Week is kicking off tomorrow with a flag raising at 1pm on Eyre Square.

There will be a mix of in-person and online events celebrating Pride all next week until this day week Sunday August 14th.

This year’s theme will be ‘Hope’ – and there’ll be a Queer Women’s Night, a Candlelit Vigil, along with a colourful parade on Saturday.

Galway Pride Social Media Manager Caoimhe May O’Rourke says there will be mask-wearing for indoor events, however they’re happy to return to some normality this year.

Speaking to our reporter Sarah Slevin, Caoimhe May, outlines how the week is shaping up: