Galway Pride Festival launched at Eyre Square

The 31st annual Galway Pride Festival was launched at Eyre Square this afternoon.

The Pride festival was founded in 1989 and has continued for 31 years.

This year’s online schedule will see 25 events taking place from today until Sunday.

This includes a community awards evening and several panels discussing topics on anti-racism, mental health, workplace well-being, activism, and trans and non-binary voices.

The pride flag was raised on Eyre Square this afternoon to mark the start of the festival with attendees wearing masks and socially distancing.

